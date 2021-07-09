VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,493,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

