Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $27.00. Valneva shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

