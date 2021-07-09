Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,637 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 2.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $52,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 154,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,011,714. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

