Vai (VAI) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $86.45 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 98,178,833 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

