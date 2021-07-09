Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

