USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.62 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $107.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00163823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,549.53 or 1.00128111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00938826 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

