United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

