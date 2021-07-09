United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 314,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,854,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

