United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $306.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

