Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $496.73 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $20.76 or 0.00062940 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $12.19 billion and $496.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,276,253 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

