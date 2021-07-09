Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $206,493.28 and $258.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00163008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.37 or 0.99886486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00936005 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

