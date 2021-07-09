UDR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $51.14 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.