UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

