UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 280 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 181.36 ($2.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

