UBS Group AG Sells 510 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of City worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in City by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.