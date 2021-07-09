UBS Group AG Sells 14,015 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

