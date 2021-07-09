UBS Group AG Invests $1.10 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $880,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO opened at $34.18 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

