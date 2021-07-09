UBS Group AG Increases Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 615.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $37,933,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

