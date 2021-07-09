UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

NYSE THO opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.