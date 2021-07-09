UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,952 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.