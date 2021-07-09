UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 318 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of WEX worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

WEX opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

