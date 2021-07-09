UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

