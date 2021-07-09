UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $15 Million Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 654,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,151 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE MSP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.