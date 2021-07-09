UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

