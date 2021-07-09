UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,259 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

