UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $43.31 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.