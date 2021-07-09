Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $480.08

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $480.08 and last traded at $479.58, with a volume of 2874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $474.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

