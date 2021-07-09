Tunc Doluca Sells 22,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.
MXIM opened at $98.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
