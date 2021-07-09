Tunc Doluca Sells 22,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.

MXIM opened at $98.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

