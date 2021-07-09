Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys £447.91 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood purchased 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

Les Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 53.18 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.98. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £759.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

