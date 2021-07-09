Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $899.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

