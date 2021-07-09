TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) Insider Sells A$101,132.96 in Stock

TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) insider Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 1,465,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$101,132.96 ($72,237.83).
Christopher (Chris) Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 418,818 shares of TruScreen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$32,667.80 ($23,334.15).
TruScreen Group Company Profile
