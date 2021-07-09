TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) Insider Sells A$101,132.96 in Stock

TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) insider Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 1,465,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$101,132.96 ($72,237.83).

Christopher (Chris) Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TruScreen Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 418,818 shares of TruScreen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$32,667.80 ($23,334.15).

TruScreen Group Company Profile

Truscreen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cancer detection devices and systems in New Zealand and internationally. The company offers the TruScreen cervical cancer screening system, a medical device for detecting the presence of precancerous and cancerous tissue on the cervix in real time.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TruScreen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruScreen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.