trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce sales of $81.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.09 million to $93.39 million. trivago posted sales of $17.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 357.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $428.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 20,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,044. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

