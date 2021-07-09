Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
