Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. Triterras has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

