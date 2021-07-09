Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $100.27 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.