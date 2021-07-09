Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $29.02

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $29.87. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.