Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

TCLAF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004. Transcontinental has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

