Traders Purchase High Volume of 2U Put Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,287 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical volume of 206 put options.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,924 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

