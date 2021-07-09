Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 356.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.23 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

