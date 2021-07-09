Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 7,503 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 144.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in eBay by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

