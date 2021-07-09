Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $8,299,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,473.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.68, a P/E/G ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

