Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,228 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

