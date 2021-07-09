Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 14,746 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

