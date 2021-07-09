Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,700 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 235,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

