Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 121,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,412,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

