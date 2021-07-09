Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Invests $19.62 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,621,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 17.9% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $91,224,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

