Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Nelnet accounts for about 2.0% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nelnet worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nelnet by 229.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,700. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

