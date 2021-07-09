Tierion Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00905614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

