Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

IWF opened at $275.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.76 and a 1 year high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

