Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $56,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

