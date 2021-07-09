Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $65,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

